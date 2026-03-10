Where and when you can see the Red Arrows soaring over the West Midlands and Shropshire in 2026

We’re only just into spring, but with warmer, longer days just around the corner, there’s no harm in planning a few bits and pieces for summer.

Along with music festivals, it’s fair to say that air shows form a key part of summertime culture in the UK.

Every year some of the most advanced fighter jets and historic aircraft in the world take to the skies to give members of the public a rare opportunity to see them.

The Red Arrows flypast the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

In just a few months, thousands of people across the country will once again be wowed by the very best aviation has to offer.

A key player in UK air shows is, of course, the famous Red Arrows.

Formed in 1964, the Red Arrows have been a mainstay at UK air festivals for decades and appeared at 40 events across the country last year.

The team’s summer schedule is usually confirmed in late March, but based on previous years we’ve got a pretty good idea of where they’ll be performing.

Here’s where you’re likely to see the iconic red jets in action across Shropshire and the West Midlands during summer 2026.

RAF Cosford Air Show

Where: RAF Cosford, Shifnal, Shropshire, WV7N 3EX

When: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Tickets: Tickets are priced at £44 for adults and can be purchased here.

Midlands Air Festival

Where: Ragley Hall, Alcester, Warwickshire, B49 5NJ

When: Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31

Tickets: One-day tickets are priced at £33.97 for adults and can be purchased here.