The film The Ballad of Wallis Island will be shown in Presteigne later this month

It will be screened to The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Monday, March 30 at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm.

The film follows Charles, an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favourite musicians, estranged folk band duo Herb McGwyer and Nell Mortimer, back together.

His fantasy turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island.

Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig. A charming British comedy with folk songs!

The 2025 film runs for 100 minutes and it is classified as a 12A film

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682636