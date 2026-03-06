Courtney Pine to Headline Brecon Jazz Festival 2026 in August

Blodeugerdd Band, Cardiff

A long-standing favourite with Brecon audiences, Pine’s return sets the tone for four days of live jazz and contemporary music across the town from August 6 to 9.

Now in its 42nd year, Brecon Jazz Festival brings together leading artists from Wales, the UK and beyond.

Performances will take place at Theatr Brycheiniog, alongside concerts at Brecon Guildhall and The Muse, with free outdoor performances on the popular Bulwark Stage and throughout the town’s streets.

The 2026 headline programme features a stellar line-up. Courtney Pine returns with his distinctive fusion of contemporary jazz, reggae and Caribbean influences.

Pianist and vocalist Lianne Carroll is renowned for her powerful, expressive performances rooted in jazz, blues and soul.

Vocalist Emma Smith joins Italian pianist Francesca Tandoi for a fresh and confident take on classic and modern repertoire.

The Festival closes with the Jacqui Dankworth Trio, whose refined sound and imaginative arrangements have made them one of the UK’s most respected jazz ensembles.

The wider programme reflects the breadth of today’s jazz scene, with established artists, emerging talent and new commissions.

The free Bulwark Stage remains an important part of the Festival, offering accessible, high-quality live music throughout the weekend and contributing to the vibrant atmosphere across Brecon.

Chris Jones, Chair of Brecon Jazz Festival, said: “We are proud to present a programme that reflects the strength of the jazz scene and artists from Wales, the UK and beyond. The return to Theatr Brycheiniog is particularly significant and we are grateful for their continued support. Alongside our headline concerts, the free Bulwark Stage and performances across the town ensure the Festival remains a lot of fun, welcoming and accessible to all.”

Sian Drinan, Deputy Mayor of Brecon Town, said: “I have been delighted to be a member of the organising team for the last two years, along with other friends from the community. I look forward to opening the Festival as Mayor in August.”

Sara St George, Chief Executive of Theatr Brycheiniog, said: “Brecon Jazz Festival is hugely important to the cultural life of the town. It brings outstanding artists not only to our stage but to venues across the town attracting audiences from across Wales and the UK, playing a vital role in supporting live music in the region. We are delighted to welcome back the Festival and look forward to hosting an exceptional programme of performances this August.”

The first release of tickets go on sale from 10 am today (Friday, March 6) with further updates to follow.

Tickets for performances at Theatr Brycheiniog are available at brycheiniog.co.uk.

Tickets for Brecon Guildhall and The Muse, along with full programme details and Festival information, can be found at breconjazzfestival.org.