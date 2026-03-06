New easyJet flights to popular city break destination take off from Birmingham Airport - with prices starting from £23

EasyJet has launched flights and package holidays on its new route to Rome in Italy from Birmingham Airport. The new service took off for the first time yesterday (Thursday 5 March), meaning travellers in the Midlands can get ahead of the Easter holidays and summer crowds with a trip to Italy’s capital.

Flights to the popular destination will be operating four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. There is plenty of connectivity whether it’s a weekend city break, a week-long escape or for those travelling for business.

Flights to Rome will be available at easyJet.com and via the app from just £22.99. This summer easyJet will welcome a sixth A320 family aircraft to its fleet at Birmingham Airport, enabling the airline to offer customers even more choice for flights and holidays across Europe and beyond.

A general view shows tourists visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images)

EasyJet holidays will also be offering a wide range of city break packages to Rome from Birmingham starting from £195 per person. Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of our new service from Birmingham to Rome, giving our customers in the Midlands convenient connectivity to Italy’s capital at great value fares.

“Our continued success in the Midlands is a clear testament to the continued popularity of our flights and holidays and the growth of our fleet with an additional aircraft in Birmingham this summer will further unlock the opportunity of the demand that we see for both leisure and business travel."

Kristin Garrett, General Counsel of Birmingham Airport, added: “It was great to see the inaugural Rome service leave Birmingham Airport, adding extra capacity on this Italian route.

"Whilst we saw lots of rugby fans flying out for the six nations, (and two additional charter flights to support this) the scheduled four times weekly route will undoubtedly be a popular choice for passengers of our region.”