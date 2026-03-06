More Dubai flights scheduled at Birmingham Airport today - dropping flight cancellations down to two

There are two cancelled flights to and from Doha at Birmingham Airport today as the conflict in the Middle East enters its seventh day. The US and Israel have continued to batter Iran with nationwide strikes, and in turn, Iran has kept up retaliatory strikes on Israel, US bases and across the region.

Emirates has cancelled thousands of flights since the conflict began but it is now operating a limited flight schedule until further notice. The airline issued a travel update to coincide with the limited re-opening of airspace in the UAE.

The airline is accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights. Passengers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating.

An Emirates passenger plane landing. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The airline has stressed that those who have not been notified directly by Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for these flights should not head to the airport. On March 5 and 6, more than 100 flights will depart from Dubai and return.

These flights will carry people to their final destinations as well as essential cargo like perishables and pharmaceuticals. Over the past two days at Birmingham Airport there has been one Emirates departure flight to Dubai and one arrival flight.

Today there are two Emirates departure flights to Dubai and two arrivals scheduled to operate. The departures are at 1.40pm and 8.50pm and the arrivals at 11.40am and 6.45pm.

The cancelled fights today at the West Midlands hub are the 2.10pm Qatar Airways flight to Doha and the 12.40pm Qatar Airways flight from Doha. Emirates said customers booked to travel between February 28 until and including March 31 have the following options:

Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination on or before April 30. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, please contact them. If you booked with Emirates directly, click here.

Refund request. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the airline’s refund form.

An Emirates spokesman said: “Emirates can confirm that it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice. This follows the partial re-opening of regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights.

“For 5 and 6 March, over 100 flights will depart from Dubai and return. These flights will carry people eager to reach their final destinations, as well as essential cargo like perishables and pharmaceuticals.

“Emirates will continue to gradually build back its flying schedule, subject to airspace availability and all operational requirements being met. Safety is always our top priority.

“We continue to monitor the situation and adapt our operations accordingly. For now, customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking.

“We urge all customers to check emirates.com and our official social media channels, where we will publish the latest updates.”