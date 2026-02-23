Work is needed to the lights and guttering at a Powys venue, a town council has been told

Some lights need replacing at the Strand Hall in Builth Wells, the town clerk warned at a recent meeting.

She said many of the lights in the foyer are now out.

Town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond said she had sourced an electrician and he will be going to the venue on March 15 to fix the lights and attend to the emergency lightings.

She also told councillors; “All along the one side of the Strand Hall the guttering needs to be cleared out, there are almost gardens growing in there now. It is over flowing every times it rains.”

She said she had received a quote of £2,400 for the work.

But Councillor Gwyn Davies said he was sure he and Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller cleared the gutters the last time.

Councillor Davies said he would have a look at the guttering and see if they can get some equipment and let the council know if they are able to do the work.

Members noted the discussion.