Garden scheme takes part in Random Acts of Welshness campaign to celebrate St David’s Day

Find it in our gardens flowers such as daffodils, and leeks which combined with lamb make cawl.

A representative of the scheme is preparing to speak to Llanwrtyd Gardening Club covering the history of the National Garden Scheme, what they do today, some of the Powys gardens planning to open and how your visits make a difference, funding nursing and health charities since 1927.

A slide mentions how gardeners share their expertise on the growing of fruit and vegetables

Powys gardens start to open on March 1 with Plas Dinam, Newtown, by arrangement and dated openings on Sunday, March 29 with Llangedwyn Hall near Oswestry and Oak Cottage, Y Trallwng - Welshpool.

Anyone able to help distributing the bilingual yellow Powys A5 leaflets, should contact Gail.Jones@ngs.org.uk County Publicity Officer, South Powys.

During Apprentice Week Wales the National Garden Scheme announced additional funding for a second apprenticeship in Botanical Horticulture at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.