Welsh landmark features in Netflix's Peak Blinders movie trailer following speculation from fans

The trailer, which was released earlier this week, sees the 49-year-old Irish actor reprise his leading role as Tommy Shelby in the award-winning Birmingham gangster series.

Murphy and crew had been spotted filming at the Trevor basin near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in December 2024 - fuelling rumours that it would somehow feature in the new film, as it was closed to the public for a day.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct seen in Netflix's trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

But now the speculation can be put to rest as it has been confirmed Pontcysyllte Aqueduct will appear in the film as it was seen briefly in the new trailer for the Netflix film as Tommy Shelby passes over it on a narrowboat.

See the trailer here:

The 19-arched stone and cast iron structure, which was designed by Thomas Telford, for use by narrowboats was completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build.

It is 12 feet (3.7 metres) wide and is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain as well as the highest canal aqueduct in the world. A towpath runs alongside the watercourse on one side.

Thomas Telford was a renowned Scottish civil engineer and architect who served as the county surveyor of Shropshire, where he designed major infrastructure projects - but the aqueduct in northeast Wales, which carries the Llangollen Canal high above the River Dee, was one of his most famous works. A school in Wolverhampton is named after him.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is out in "select" cinemas on March 6 ahead of its Netflix streaming release on March 20.