Knighton is the place to be on St David's Day - with a special celebration event planned

It will take place at Knighton Community Centre on Sunday, March 1 from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

All are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of Welsh music featuring acclaimed harpist Eleri Darkins, the Knighton Silver Band, the Knighton Handbell Ringers, and the Llanfair Singers.

There will also be a performance by children from the Knighton Primary School, a recital of Welsh poetry and a competition for the best dressed child in Welsh costume.

The event will be opened by Knighton Mayor Tom Taylor at 3pm.

Alongside the packed programme, volunteers will be serving hot drinks and bara brith in the cafe.

Entry is £2 per adult which includes a raffle ticket, children are free. The event is sponsored by the Knighton Festival, Knighton Town Council, Knighton Rotary Club and the Co-Op.

The event will receive a £100 grant from the town council.

Councillor Bob Andrews told town councillors at a recent meeting that the harpist usually costs £300 to £500 and the other running costs of the day come to about£200.

But he said the St David’s Day event is usually well attended.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said the council at their precept meeting had put £200 aside for next year.

Councillor Andrew Craggs said although the money was put into the budget for next year, as the event is happening this year they would need to take the money out of reserves for that.

Councillor Petranella Ford said there is also some money in the precept for miscellaneous financial assistance and that is £33 so anything over that would need to come from reserves.

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans said the information they had received stated that they would charge adults but children would have free admission.

Members agreed to dip into their reserves for £100 to support the event