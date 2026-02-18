Old Radnor Women’s Institute hears from Wales Air Ambulance representative

He gave members some inside information on how the Wales Air Ambulance runs.

From the beginning to the end of a callout, it relies completely on teamwork.

The Welsh Air Ambulances operate out of four different depots across Wales.

The helicopters are so well-equipped that they carry all the blood groups and can operate on the patient if necessary.

Cardiff depot can fly 24 hours of every day.

Members were amazed at how the service is run.

The service relies on donations and fundraising to keep afloat. This wonderful service saves many, many lives.

Oliver was thanked by Ros.

The WI cups were presented by a guest for the evening, Patricia Davies (Ros's sister), to the winners of the monthly competition in the room.

The winner was Joe Gregory and runner up was Ros Tarrant.

The next meeting will be the annual general meeting and a quiz.