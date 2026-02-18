Applications for Green Man Trust Community Grants now open

The funding is available for projects that encourage inclusiveness and wellbeing, tackle social inequalities and establish resilient communities in Powys. In the three years since the Green Man Trust established its Community Grants, it has donated almost £90,000 through the grants.

In 2025, the funding was awarded to 17 projects, supporting local community causes across Crickhowell, Glangrwyney, Talgarth, Llangorse and Llangattock as well as a Powys-wide theatre group and workshops for students at the Little Brecon Theatre.

Other recipients of the grants included schemes such the launch of a community kitchen, a touring theatre outreach project, and residential respite breaks for young carers.

These projects help combat the negative impact of the widening wealth and age gap in Powys, which is affecting vulnerable adults, older people, children and working families on lower incomes.

The Trust has also continued its support for the Brecon Community Swap Shop located in Priory Church School, Brecon. The refurbished shipping container was designed, fitted and furnished with recycled furniture by the Green Man team. The shop offers free school uniforms, sports kits and other essential items, as well as a meeting space behind the shop where local support services can hold meetings with local families who may be looking for help and advice.

Claire Pugh, Headteacher of Priory Church in Wales School, said of the continued support of the Green Man Trust: “We are so grateful to the Green Man Trust for the support they are giving our community in such tangible ways. It would have taken us years to raise the funds to afford projects like these that have a true impact and lasting legacy on our children and their families.”

Now in its 13th year, the Green Man Trust has supported more than 13,000 people and fundraised over £2.4 million. The Trust allows the festival to extend its support to the Powys community all year around, enabling it to further connect and be part of the local communities in the area.

Green Man Trust is looking to support local schools, community groups, youth centres, sports clubs and good causes from in and around Powys. For more information on how to apply for the community grants fund go to greenmantrust.org.uk