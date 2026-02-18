Community garden officially opens at Welshpool Fire Station

Local residents were invited to join Welshpool Firefighters for hot drinks and homemade cakes, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere to celebrate the occasion

Firefighters taking part in planting a variety of flowers, shrubs and herbs in the newly constructed raised beds

The new community garden at Welshpool Fire Station

The garden was formally unveiled on Thursday, February 12, during a well‑attended community coffee morning hosted at the station.

Local residents were invited to join Welshpool Firefighters for hot drinks and homemade cakes, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere to celebrate the occasion.

The event provided an opportunity for members of the public to meet the team, learn more about the project and see first-hand how the space will benefit both the Service and the wider community.

Many of the attendees were residents of Neuadd Maldwyn, an independent living development directly opposite the station.

The garden was officially opened by Station Manager Kerry Hughes, who first proposed the idea of creating an outdoor space that could be shared by Firefighters and the community. Attendees were then invited to take part in planting a variety of flowers, shrubs and herbs in the newly constructed raised beds.

The garden has been designed to be fully accessible and features raised planters, trellises and a greenhouse, ensuring that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy and contribute to the space. Tools and equipment are available on-site for anyone wishing to get involved and make use of the garden.

Station Manager Kerry Hughes said the project reflects the Service’s commitment to community engagement and wellbeing: “This garden is more than just a green space, it’s a place where people can come together, unwind, and reconnect with nature. We’re proud to open it to the community and look forward to seeing it grow and flourish.”

The garden will serve as a peaceful retreat for both MAWWFRS personnel and local residents, offering a quiet environment to relax, reflect and enjoy the outdoors. It is hoped that the space will continue to evolve through ongoing community involvement and seasonal planting activities.

The Welshpool Fire Station Community Garden has been kindly supported by Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature Programme and Keep Wales Tidy.

In recent years, several projects have been completed at MAWWFRS sites to develop gardens on available green spaces to enhance and encourage biodiversity, to improve environmental sustainability and to ensure staff wellbeing.

These projects mark a significant milestone in fulfilling the Service’s obligation under the Section 6 Duty of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 and in its commitment to reducing its environmental impact.