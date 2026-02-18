Choir and local singer-songwriter lined up for Builth Wells St David’s Day Concert

Builth Wells Male Voice Choir

Builth Wells will be entertained by Côr Meibion Llanfair-ym-Muallt Builth Male Voice Choir and the fabulous, talented local singer and songwriter Megan Reece on March 1 St David’s Day at 4pm

This is the choir’s biggest concert of the year and takes place at The Strand Hall in Builth.

The choir is led by Music Director Adrian Morgan and Accompanist Sirwan Hariri.

They will be performing some well-known and some not so well-known songs, some of which have been specially arranged for the choir by accomplished Cardiff based music arranger Jeffrey Howard. Everything from Latin Mass to Welsh hymns to recent pop songs and favourite melodies.

Megan was a contestant in the BBC’s The Voice and has performed previously with the choir giving an impressive performance to delight audiences.

As well as performing on TV you might have seen her at local open mike nights.

To obtain tickets please look on the choir’s website or alternatively turn up and pay at the door on the afternoon.

All proceeds will be donated to Builth Wells Junior Football club.