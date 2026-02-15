Gaby Rivers will be the guest at the Mid Border Arts Sunday Session on St David’s Day, Sunday, March 1.

Presenting ‘Stories from the Stores’, Gaby will be at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne at 3.30pm with doors open at 3pm.

She has been the curator of the Judge’s Lodgings in Presteigne for nearly 30 years, and she will share some of the town’s treasures as well as the stories these treasures reveal about daily life in Presteigne, the town’s past and its place in the world.

This will be an intimate meeting with the objects themselves; the audience will be able to examine them in detail – gloves provided!

The Judge’s Lodging allows people to step back into the 1870’s to discover the world of a most unusual household.

They can explore the 'upstairs, downstairs' life of the Victorian Judges, their servants and felonious guests.

Tickets for Gaby’s talk are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682629