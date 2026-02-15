The film Girls Will Be Girls will be shown in a village near Kington

In a strict 1990s boarding school, a model student’s first taste of love collides with her mother’s buried desires, sparking a tender yet rebellious coming-of-age story.

Girls Will Be Girls is a 2024 coming-of-age drama film, written and directed by Shuchi Talati.

It stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

An Indian and French co-production, the film is Talati's feature directorial debut, as well as the acting debut of both Panigrahi and Kiron.

The film is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, and centers around teenager Mira's romance with a charming new student, her subsequent sexual awakening, and at times strained relationship with her protective mother.

The 15-rated drama will be shown at Brilley Village Hall on March 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or online at www.pay-brilley.co.uk