'Nothing off limits' for Ben Fogle as TV star heads to Shrewsbury for 'Wild' tour
Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle says 'nothing is off limits' as he prepares to visit Shropshire as part of his 'Wild' tour.
The popular presenter will hit the road through February and March with BEN FOGLE – WILD, visiting 25 new towns and cities including Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Shrewsbury's Theatre Seven.
With tales of hope, possibility and positivity from a life of extraordinary encounters with humans and the natural world, the former Castaway star will share stories from the wilderness of Northern Sweden to the jungles of Honduras, the hostile extreme environments of Chernobyl to the mountains of Nepal.
"People always ask me how they should live their life in the wild, how we film what we do, what was it really like on Everest, and there were so many things that maybe weren't answered in my documentaries or in my books that I'll be able to do on stage," he said. "We'll have a question and answer section of the show which is always really fun because I have no idea what people are going to ask me.
"I find that the most interesting part of the show. People come with their own stories which I love hearing, and sometimes they tell me they were inspired to travel by something I did.
"I'm a very open and honest person, so nothing is off limits really. I'm often caught off guard by some of the questions, usually about loos and ablutions in the wild."
The 52-year-old, who attended the University of Central England (now Birmingham City University), also said he hopes to take audiences on a journey of self-discovery, and hopes to inspire young people to travel around the world like he did.
"My travel career began when I was 18 and I brought a one-way ticket to South America, so I've done it, I've read the book and I've eaten the cake, and I've got all sorts of anecdotes from before Castaway, and I really think it's such an important thing for youngsters to travel while they can.
"You learn so much about places and about people, and it's one of the most important forms of education you can ever get. I learned far more on my travels than I ever did at school or University."
BEN FOGLE – WILD, SPRING 2026:
Feb 23 – BENENDEN, HEMSTED PARK
Feb 24 – HERTFORD, BEAM
Feb 25 – SHREWSBURY, THEATRE SEVERN
Feb 26 – MONMOUTH, BLAKE THEATRE
Feb 27 – EVESHAM, REGAL CINEMA
Mar 02 – DUNFERMLINE, ALHAMBRA THEATRE
Mar 03 – DURHAM, GALA THEATRE
Mar 04 – LANCASTER, GRAND THEATRE
Mar 05 – ST HELENS, THEATRE ROYAL
Mar 06 – SHEFFIELD, OCTAGON CENTRE
Mar 09 – BURY ST EDMUNDS, THE APEX
Mar 10 – LOWESTOFT, MARINA THEATRE
Mar 11 – EASTBOURNE, CONGRESS THEATRE
Mar 12 – NEWARK, PALACE THEATRE
Mar 13 – LONDON, CADOGAN HALL
Mar 16 – DORKING, DORKING HALLS
Mar 17 – KETTERING, LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE
Mar 18 – NEW BRIGHTON, FLORAL PAVILION
Mar 19 – STOKE, VICTORIA HALL
Mar 22 – WOLVERHAMPTON, GRAND THEATRE
Mar 23 – REDDITCH, PALACE THEATRE
Mar 24 – NORWICH, EPIC STUDIOS
Mar 25 – SALISBURY, CITY HALL
Mar 26 – EXMOUTH, PAVILION THEATRE
Mar 27 – BARNSTAPLE, QUEEN’S THEATRE