'Nothing off limits' for Ben Fogle as TV star heads to Shrewsbury for 'Wild' tour

The popular presenter will hit the road through February and March with BEN FOGLE – WILD, visiting 25 new towns and cities including Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Shrewsbury's Theatre Seven.

With tales of hope, possibility and positivity from a life of extraordinary encounters with humans and the natural world, the former Castaway star will share stories from the wilderness of Northern Sweden to the jungles of Honduras, the hostile extreme environments of Chernobyl to the mountains of Nepal.

Ben Fogle

"People always ask me how they should live their life in the wild, how we film what we do, what was it really like on Everest, and there were so many things that maybe weren't answered in my documentaries or in my books that I'll be able to do on stage," he said. "We'll have a question and answer section of the show which is always really fun because I have no idea what people are going to ask me.

"I find that the most interesting part of the show. People come with their own stories which I love hearing, and sometimes they tell me they were inspired to travel by something I did.

"I'm a very open and honest person, so nothing is off limits really. I'm often caught off guard by some of the questions, usually about loos and ablutions in the wild."

The 52-year-old, who attended the University of Central England (now Birmingham City University), also said he hopes to take audiences on a journey of self-discovery, and hopes to inspire young people to travel around the world like he did.

"My travel career began when I was 18 and I brought a one-way ticket to South America, so I've done it, I've read the book and I've eaten the cake, and I've got all sorts of anecdotes from before Castaway, and I really think it's such an important thing for youngsters to travel while they can.

"You learn so much about places and about people, and it's one of the most important forms of education you can ever get. I learned far more on my travels than I ever did at school or University."

BEN FOGLE – WILD, SPRING 2026: