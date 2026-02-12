Legends of Motown bring the timeless Sound of Motown to Llandrindod Wells

Legends of Motown, a sensational seven-piece tribute show, are bringing the magic, soul, and energy of Motown to the Albert Hall on Sunday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

It is a high energy tribute show jam packed with all of Motown’s biggest hits, with stunning vocals and amazing live band, celebrating the music of the iconic and timeless Motown era.

Celebrating the golden era of Motown from the 1960s and 1970s, Legends of Motown delivers an unforgettable night of music packed with stunning vocals and a powerhouse live band.

The show captures the authentic sound and spirit of an iconic era that shaped popular music and continues to inspire generations.

This high-energy live performance promises to have audiences singing along, dancing in the aisles, and reliving the soundtrack of a generation. An unmissable evening for Motown fans and music lovers alike.

Make it a night to remember with the music authentic to the Motown label from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Jimmy Ruffin and many more!

The show runs for approximately two hours and 20 minutes including an interval and under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+

Tickets are available now at thealberthall.co.uk/whats-on/2026/legends-of-motown or by calling 0300 102 4255 and selecting option one. Tickets in advance are £20 (£16 for under 16s). Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door for £21 (£17 for under 16s)

For more information on this and other events at the Albert Hall visit https://thealberthall.co.uk Or email hello@thealberthall.co.uk