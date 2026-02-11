'Too important not to be seen': Aviation history brought to life in Shropshire with working Harrier GR.3 and Rudolf Hess’s Messerschmitt

It is often misattributed to Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci, though regardless of its origin it perfectly captures mankind’s enduring fascination with reaching for the heavens, and our pride in having touched them through the incredible achievement of air travel.

Run by Julian Millington, Chetton Heritage Museum offers visitors a fascinating peek behind the curtain at the illustrious past of the aviation world, and a chance to slake their air-travel curiosity right here in Shropshire.

Founded by Julian, the museum began life as a private collection that fuelled his passion, and now stands as a fascinating opportunity for the public to experience the incredible history of an industry that shaped the world.

Proud owner Julian Millington

“As many people are, we’d been interested in aviation for a long time,” said Julian. “Dad and I collected some jet engines and things like that over the years and built up a bit of a collection, then in 2012 we bought a Harrier jump jet, and with a team of RAF experts we managed to get it into running condition.

“In more recent years, I put all of our collection of engines in one building as a bit of a display, and then I got more involved in aviation archaeology.

“People I met in those circles gave me some bits and pieces and artefacts that were relevant to the local area, and I thought ‘they’re of such importance that they’re too important not to be seen’.”

With this, Chetton Heritage Museum was born.

Julian Millington and the Harrier

“I started to ramp up the collection and the exhibits and turn it into a full-on museum, and that’s how we’ve got to where we are now,” added Julian.