Discover some dinosaur remains which will be on show at a Powys museum

There will be a special fossil event at the Radnorshire Museum, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday, February 17 from 2pm until 4pm

Fossil expert Bob Loveridge will be showing off genuine dinosaur remains.

Local palaeontologists Dr Joe Botting and Dr Lucy Muir of the Heart of Wales Geopark will be on hand with some local fossils from the Llandrindod area.

Bring your own fossils and rocks for identification.

Entry is free and all are welcome!

The event will be an informal drop-in session.

The geology of the area around Llandrindod and Builth Wells is astounding and unique, capturing life and environments around a volcanic island from 460 million years ago.

The geology has also shaped the biodiversity, history and culture of the area, and still does today. The Heart of Wales Geopark exists to help understand this extraordinary lost world and its modern impacts. Welcome to one of the wonders of the geological world!

For more information email info@heartofwalesgeopark.org.uk or visit https://heartofwalesgeopark.org.uk