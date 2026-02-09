Lee, the powerful film starring Kate Winslet as Lee Miller will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, February 13
Lee, the powerful film starring Kate Winslet as Lee Miller will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, February 13 as part of its Flix series
This compelling drama tells the story of the fearless photographer who documented the front lines of World War II.
More than a biopic, Lee is an intimate and moving portrait of courage, creativity, and the cost of telling the truth.
Enjoy a great night of cinema while supporting a much-loved local venue.
Film goers can expect a warm, welcoming atmosphere, affordable ticket prices, and a relaxed space where they can sit back and really enjoy the film.
Bring a friend (or two), make a night of it, and be part of something local. Whether you’re a film lover, a Kate Winslet fan, or simply looking for a cosy, cost-friendly evening out, this screening is for you.
Doors, bar, and café open at 7pm, with the film starting at 7.30pm.
Real sausage hot dogs and popcorn can be pre-ordered on arrival and enjoyed during the interval.
Tickets are £6 per film, follow the Facebook Page 'Knighton Flix' for more information
You can also browse the back catalogue of DVDs, available to hire for £3 – just have a chat with Lynne or one of the team on the night.