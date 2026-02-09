Rhayader Carnival Committee has also revealed that it is planning a Christmas Ball in December 12

Rali Ceredigion is definitely happening again in 2026 and it will be coming through Rhayader again, a councillor has said.

Councillor Rhys Thomas told Rhayader Town Council at a recent meeting that Rali Ceredigion has been confirmed again for this year

The FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) is returning to Wales in 2026 after the stunning success of last year’s JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion secured the UK’s place in Europe’s premier rallying championship for a third successive year.

JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion has been confirmed as round seven of the 2026 ERC, running from September 4 to 6, with tens of thousands of spectators again expected to descend on the area for what will be a crucial round of the championship.

Thanks to the ERC TV package, action from Rali Ceredigion was broadcast to 55 million homes across 74 countries in 2025 and millions of viewers will again get to see the best of west Wales in 2026.

The rally will also have stages in Spain, Hungary, Italy, Scandinavia, Poland and Portugal

Councillor Thomas said: “This year it will go the other way around, so the stage will start in South Powys and head back up.

“So the first pass in Rhayader will be at about 9.30am on September 5 and then there will be another later in the afternoon. They will have a re-group in Rhayader at the Smithfield so every car will be there for at least 20 minutes and we will put on things there.

“They will start at Penbont Bridge and go to the lead quarry. There will be spectator zones set up again. It is early stages but it is definitely happening.”

Meanwhile, new Councillor Namrata Bhardwa confirmed that she will also be organising Rhayader’s second Diwali event on November 8 and she is planning to do it every year.

Rhayader celebrated its first-ever Diwali event In October 2025, at Cwmdauddwr Community Hall, featuring a vibrant "Festival of Lights" atmosphere.

The community gathering included fireworks, live music, and Indian snacks to mark the occasion.

Rhayader Carnival Committee has also revealed that it is planning a Christmas Ball in December 12

A spokesperson said: “Think twinkling lights, festive sparkle, and an evening to remember. Pop it in your diaries now — it’s set to be one truly magical night .

“We will be doing some fundraising towards the carnival as costs continue to rise, and towards the ball to be able to keep the tickets at an affordable price so you will help us pack out the centre!

“So give us your ideas….Big or small.. let’s keep the carnival tradition alive and make the Christmas Ball become part of it .”