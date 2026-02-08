The superstars of Welsh wrestling are heading a Llandrindod Wells venue this month

Welsh Wrestling will be coming to Pavilion Mid Wales on Saturday, February 28 from 5pm until 8pm

Go along and join them for an afternoon of glitz, glamour and body-slam mayhem as the Welsh Wrestling roadshow invades Llandrindod Wells!

See the over-the-top stars of the wrestling world collide in a night of super slamming action at this fun, crazy, family entertainment show.

Book now and let’s get ready to rumble!

General Admission is £13.75, concessions for seniors over 60, juniors under 18) and disabled people are £11 and a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £44.

To book tickets online visit https://www.universe.com/events/welsh-wrestling-tickets-J2CMB8?ref=Web

For more information call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk