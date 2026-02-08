John Kirkpatrick and Sue Harris reunited on October 2 2024 after 32 years to deliver an evening of fantastic folk music to a full house at the Wyeside.

Supported by son Benji Kirkpatrick, it celebrated a ‘significant’ birthday for local, Susie Stockton-Link, and raised much-needed funds for Wyeside Arts Centre.

A live recording was made of the evening’s performance.

John has kindly donated 50 cd’s to the Wyeside, so if you went along and would like a wonderful reminder, or missed the event, it’s the perfect way to enjoy their offering.

Pop into Wyeside and grab a copy of the CD, priced at £12 – all proceeds are getting ploughed back into their live music programme.

The next folk fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, February 27 at 7.30pm and it will feature Pete Coe supported by Culverake.

Pete’s rightly been called a one-man folk industry.

A warm and engaging singer; songwriter, electrifying performer of traditional songs; wonderful melodeon, banjo, bouzouki and Appalachian dulcimer player; dancer, researcher and teacher at various levels.

Pete Coe celebrates narrative folk songs rooted in English traditions, classic ballads and broadsides, rural yarns, travellers tales, and songs of love, loss and protest learned from the old song carriers and songsmiths he’s met over a lifetime on the road.

He performs with great skill, presents with authority and good humour and encourages audience involvement.

Culverake is a new traditional singing trio promising gusto and harmonies a plenty.

The trio is made up of Seb Stone, Matt Quinn and Lizzy Hardingham, known for their traditional singing harmonies, together they breathe new life into timeless melodies.

Wyeisde organisers are delighted that Pete can join them to help raise the roof at the Wyeside: have your voice at the ready!

Tickets are £16 for adults and a GENZ Offer has limited availability and it must be booked via the box officer.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

Doors for the gig will open at 7pm.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873678150

For more information call ,01982 552 555, email ceo@wyeside.co.uk or visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite