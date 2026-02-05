Pigs but no feathers fly for first Radnorshire agricultural show of the season

But the ‘Fur and Feather’ will be for small animals only because of ongoing avian flu restrictions.

The pig show schedule and entry form can be found via the show’s Facebook page or email, or for more information contact Debbie 07842 948306.

There are hopes for better weather but last year had a great atmosphere despite a lot of rain and several tents blown away or damaged the day before in the wind!

A speed shear and car treasure hunt take place during the run-up week to the show.

Highlights on the day itself include a Flyball dog display, Revvi Bike electric bicycle races for children and the return of Llandrindod Silver Band as well as regular activities and competitions including crafts, produce, art and photography (all ages), the dog, horse/pony, jumping, and sheep shows, raffle, tea tent, bar and ice cream.

The overall theme for art, crafts and photography is ‘Outer Space’.

Entries are open to everyone in the wider area, not just Llanbister, and the organisers said; “We are giving potential entrants plenty of notice and look forward to some creative interpretations, so brush up your paints and dust off your cameras.”

There is also a special competition with prizes to design and make simple cloth bunting to brighten up the showground. Full details and instructions are also on Facebook.

Details of all competitions will be available on Facebook at Llanbister Show, email request to llanbistershow@hotmail.com or phone the Secretary on 07598 101713.

Bookings are also open for craft, community and trade stalls as well as placing adverts in the printed programme as a means of expressing goodwill and financial support, but interested parties are urged to book as soon as possible to help with planning and ensure mention in the programme.