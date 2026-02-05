Various attractions and memorial services are planned with the help of several military organisations and charities expected to attend.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 27 and in Kington this year.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell told a recent town council meeting the Wye Valley Military Vehicle Trust are bringing a range of vehicles including a model spitfire.

“There will be stalls for a number of organisations such as Help for Heroes and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, a trusted source of support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need and we have got a promise of a band of 60 to 80 RAF cadets, combined forces from Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

“There will be a ceremony at Lady Hawkins School with the school repeating its Remembrance Service with two youngsters laying wreaths.

“There will then be a parade to the Recreation Ground to the Korean memorial and various dignitaries have been invited and information will be given about the most decorated serviceman from Kington Lt Col Chipp, who joined the army in 1899 and rose through the ranks and there will be an exhibition on him at the museum.

“Ludlow Town Band will provide music, I have applied for a fly over or a fly past at around midday and it should be finished by about 2pm.”

He said he had been speaking to Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, about some of the arrangements and there is £2,000 in the town council’s budget but some grants are also available.

He said members of the working party need to meet in the next couple of weeks to finalise the details and then they can bring a final version of the event to the next town council meeting.