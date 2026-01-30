Swallow’s Wings Puppetry: Anansi and The Lost Sun will be at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, February 21 from 3pm until 4pm.

Doors will open at 2.45pm

There will be a puppet making workshop for children at 1:45pm before the show and people can register for this by ticket type.

It is a funny and inspiring West African Tale mixing spoken word, traditional live West African music and puppetry.

One day darkness covers the face of the Land.

Lion appeals for someone to bring back the light and save the world. Who will succeed?

The Powerful Eagle? The Clever Monkey? Or Anansi the Spider and his mates?

Predating slavery, the Anansi stories are empowering, “community” led stories that travelled with enslaved African people to the Caribbean and beyond.

Swallow’s Wings Puppetry are London based Black Creatives empowering children with a reverence for African-Caribbean culture and history.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children or £7 with the puppet workshop.

Tickets are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682643