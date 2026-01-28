Even the miserable weather was unable to dampen the excitement shown by the senior citizens living in Builth Wells and the surrounding villages, as they turned up for the party.

This signatory event was held at Ysgol Calon Cymru, and has been celebrated for over 50 years.

This is a belated Christmas party, allowing a real get-together and social gathering to lift away those January blues.

Donations this year came from Castell Howell and Tesco, who contributed generously in providing most of the food.

The Greyhound Hotel did an excellent job of cooking the turkeys.

The party was attended by 85 pensioners, who were treated to a welcome reception glass, or two, of sherry.

This was followed by turkey dinner, dessert, cheese and biscuits, mince pies and a warm beverage - all served up by the dapperly dressed Rotarians.

The party mood was soon in full swing with music provided by ‘O’r Galon’ a local folk group.

The party continued with many nail-biting games of Bingo.

Eventually, the celebrations concluded with a grand raffle draw, during which everyone received a welcome gift as they went home.

The day was a resounding success, mainly due to the tireless, hard-working ladies of the Rotary, who deserved all of the accolades.

The food preparation was overseen by Head Cook, Nick assisted by Sarah.

The Rotarians are involved with numerous charity events throughout the year; also working tirelessly to inspire and encourage individuals and groups that have specific needs.

The Club meets Thursday evenings at The Greyhound Hotel.

