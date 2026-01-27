The Brecon Rescue Service talk will take place in Llanwrtyd Wells

The talk by Brecon Mountain Rescue Service will take place at the Llanwrtyd Wells and District Heritage and Arts Centre on Wednesday, January 28 at 7pm.

It should not be missed for anyone who relies on the volunteer rescue services in England and Wales.

Brecon Mountain Rescue Service will present the inception of the service and its activities up to the present day.

Entry to the presentation is £3.The Lord Crawshaw Walk

The Lord Crawshaw Walk will be held on Saturday, February 7 2026

Lt. Col. The Lord Crawshaw of Aintree O.B.E., T.D., D.L., was a great friend of and fellow walker with Llanwrtyd Wells Walking Club.

This walk is part of the Annual Challenge Walks Programme, and the memorial walk has been organised in his honour to recognise his contribution to walking in Wales.

Dick Crawshaw was a past President of the Long Distance Walking Association and established a world non-stop walking record of 255.8 miles in 1972.

There are three self-guided routes of eight, 12 and 20 miles, with .gpx files and routes on the OS Maps website, and a paper route will be provided at registration. Winter clothing and survival gear are a must.

Entry is £11, with online entries closing 7 days before the event, or £13 on the day.

https://www.green-events.co.uk/lord-crawshaw-walk

The event is non-competitive, and a qualifying event towards the award scheme promoted by the International Federation of Popular Sports through the British Walking Federation (www.bwf-ivv.org.uk).