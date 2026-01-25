Everything you need to know as the National Lottery app down - from full last night's draw results to when the website will be back

However, there was a warning to player as the National Lottery website and app became unavailable to users from Saturday evening.

The company previously announced that its online services would be out-of-service for a significant period of time amid planned and essential maintenance for The National Lottery’s online services.

While the website currently remains down, players are desperately attempting to check their tickets and the results of last night’s draw to find out if they are a millionaire in waiting.

The National Lottery website (Alamy/PA)

Allwyn chief executive Andria Vidler said: “These much-needed digital upgrades mark another milestone in our transformation to make The National Lottery more player-focused, with new games, more winners, and greater support for Good Causes.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting year for Allwyn and The National Lottery, as we work towards our ambitious goal to double weekly returns to Good Causes from £30 million a week at the start of the licence to £60 million by 2034.”

Here is everything you need to know about the outage - from the winning numbers to when the website will be back:

Winning numbers

Last night’s game had a huge £3.8m jackpot and to win, players had to match all six main numbers in the draw.

The numbers drawn in last night’s game were:

01, 04, 08, 23, 34, 57, and bonus ball 29

Can you still win with the outage?

The National Lottery website. (Alamy/PA)

There was one millionaire made last night after a lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1,000,000.

The National Lottery has confirmed that, despite online services still being down, players who bought their ticket online will still be informed via email if they have won a prize in last night’s draw.

What happens when the jackpot isn't won?

As a result of the main jackpot not being won during Saturday night’s game the amount will rollover to the next Lotto game, which takes place on Wednesday, January 28.

The rollover jackpot for Wednesday’s game is estimated to be £5m.

When will the website and app be back online?

Online services are expected to be out-of-service until Sunday evening.

Players can still buy tickets for future games in-store as normal during this online maintenance period.

What changes are being made?

National Lottery operator Allwyn has agreed a deal to merge with Greek firm OPAP to create a global listed gaming giant worth around 16 billion euros (£13.9 billion). (Alamy/PA)

According to Operator Allwyn, the scheduled systems upgrade will see players notice “a few” changes once the website and apps are back online, such as a new payment screen.

They would also find the process of checking results, playing games and claiming prizes “even simpler”, with videos and FAQs on key changes available to guide players.

App users with auto-updates enabled will receive the new version automatically, while others will be prompted to update when they next load the app.

Allwyn said it was also introducing mandatory personal deposit and spend limit setting for all new customers, as well as automatic logouts after 60 minutes, with a 10-minute cooling-off period, and regular 20-minute “reality checks” for instant game players.

The National Lottery operator said the work was the next step in its “transformation journey”, which included shifting the accounts of the game’s 11.8 million active registered players to a new system.



