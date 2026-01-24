Skittles and chips night coming up in Llandrindod Wells

A Llandrindod Wells venue will be holding its popular skittles and chips night

The event will take place at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road in Llandrindod Wells on Friday, February 6.

Doors will open at 7pm until late

There will be skittles, chippy chips and a raffle. The bar will be open on the night and the legion is dog friendly.

Tickets are £10 for adults including chips.

All are welcome to attend the event

Early booking is advised and to book tickets or for more information telephone 01597 822558, email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.