Skittles and chips night coming up in Llandrindod Wells
A Llandrindod Wells venue to hold popular night in February
Published
A Llandrindod Wells venue will be holding its popular skittles and chips night
The event will take place at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road in Llandrindod Wells on Friday, February 6.
Doors will open at 7pm until late
There will be skittles, chippy chips and a raffle. The bar will be open on the night and the legion is dog friendly.
Tickets are £10 for adults including chips.
All are welcome to attend the event
Early booking is advised and to book tickets or for more information telephone 01597 822558, email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.