The 2024 national A Cappella champions will be performing in Builth Wells in February

The Inner Voices: Harmonies Across Wales will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, February 7 at 7.30pm.

“Harmonies across Wales” is a 100% live concert celebrating the rich culture of vocal harmony and singing with a fresh modern A Cappella take.

The audience should expect a unique harmony filled experience with a set full of pop hits, emotional ballads and ethereal folk tunes; goosebumps and toe tapping in equal measure are surely guaranteed.

‘The Inner Voices’ are a 16 part A Cappella group from Cardiff. They are the UK National A Cappella Champions winning the Open A cappella Competition 2024

Early Bird Sale tickets are available at £15 for a limited time and there is a GenZ Offer with limited availability, which must be booked via the box office.

Tickets for adults are £18

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873676835

For more information call 01982 552 555, email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk or visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite