The Green Man Trust, the independent charitable arm of Green Man, has unveiled the community projects in Powys that benefited from its grant funding in 2025.

Building on the festival's longstanding ethos of community support, the Trust has donated almost £90,000 since 2023 through its Community Grant Funds to projects that encourage inclusivity, tackle social inequalities and help build resilient communities.

In 2025 alone, 17 grants were awarded to Powys-based community groups within Brecon, Crickhowell, Glangrwyney, Llangattock, Llangorse and Talgarth.

They include Brecon and District Mind which received a grant for outdoor-based activities to reconnect people with nature and improve mental health, Mid Powys Youth Theatre which received a grant towards a touring theatre outreach project that involves marginalised communities, Re-engage received a grant to establish and enhance support services for people aged 75+ in Powys, the Schools Service Powys County Council received a grant towards launching an Intergenerational Roast Dinner Club at Priory School, Brecon and Wild Child received a grant towards their Community Wellbeing Walks project in and around Talgarth

Fiona Stewart, founder of the Green Man Trust, said: “Green Man is a proudly Welsh festival and we are delighted that it economically contributes to the region. But Mid Wales is in crisis. The wealth and age gap forces our young people to leave, increases the number of residents living in poverty, contributes to health deterioration and affects elderly citizens living in isolation. This massive challenge would take billions to address, but through our charity, the Green Man Trust, we bring people together through action, training and community projects that create opportunity where it’s needed most.

“The 2025 grants highlight how caring local groups are in building opportunities for people of all ages - whether that’s nurturing well-being, opening doors for young people, strengthening neighbourhood spaces or bringing people together. We’re thrilled to have been able to support such a vibrant mix of ideas and ambitions in 2025, and we can’t wait to see how they grow.”

Applicants for Green Man Trust’s 2026 Community Grants will be opening in the coming months. Visit their website to keep updated: www.greenmantrust.org.uk