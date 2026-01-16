Aladdin panto set to bring colour and community spirit to Llandrindod Wells

It is written by Warren McWilliams and published by Lazy Bee Scripts.

The production runs from Friday, January 23 to Sunday, January 25 2026 and promises a lively mix of music, comedy and traditional panto fun.

This year marks the return of Keith Davies, who resumes his role as director and producer after a six‑year break from pantomime.

His comeback has been warmly welcomed by the company, who say his experience and enthusiasm have brought fresh energy to the show.

Several company members are taking on new challenges as part of the production.

Emma Davies heads the cast, stepping into the role of principal boy for the first time.

Gareth Jones makes his villain debut as the evil Abanazar while Kieran Davies makes his debut as dame, taking on the iconic character of Widow Twankey.

The production remains very much a family affair, with relatives appearing in principal roles, chorus and backstage teams.

In total, the show features a 44‑strong cast, including a chorus of 29 performers, with a number taking to the boards for panto for the first time.

Behind the scenes, Dave Morgan steps up to the key position of stage manager leading a dedicated crew of nine and ensuring the technical side of the production runs smoothly. Music will once again be performed live, with a four piece band led by Suzanne Kendrick and under the musical direction of Zoë Evans, adding depth and excitement to the performance.

Choreographer Jemma Thomas has created a series of energetic dance routines, while the visual spectacle is enhanced by a stunning array of colourful costumes designed and made by Mandy Davies, assisted by Rose McGrandle. Their work promises to bring an extra layer of magic to the stage.

With its blend of humour, music, spectacle and strong community involvement, this year’s Aladdin looks set to be one of the most memorable pantomimes the company has produced. Performances are expected to attract large local audiences keen to support the annual tradition.

Tickets are available from Coversure Insurance, Middleton Street.

From heroes to villains and every mischief‑maker in between — the Aladdin cast prepare to whisk the audience off on a magical adventure!

A true panto family! Widow Twankey and her boys, Aladdin and Wishee, sticking together through chaos, comedy and plenty of laundry!”- Aladdin (Emma Davies), Widow Twankey (Kieran Davies) Wishee Washee (Zoe Evans)

Abanazar weaves dark magic as he lures Aladdin toward the fated lamp.” Abanazar (Gareth Jones) Aladdin (Emma Davies)

It’s wash day at Twankey’s Laundry — and chaos is guaranteed!. Widow Twankey (Kieran Davies)

With Wishee and Aladdin struggling to keep her steady, Widow Twankey swoons over Abanazar — pity he’s far more interested in power than in her perfume! Wishee Washee (Zoe Evans) Widow Twankey (Kieran Davies) Abanazar (Gareth Jones) Aladdin (Emma Davies)