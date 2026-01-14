Severn Valley Railway Boogie Lights Express returns - how to get early bird tickets offer to dance the night away on board a steam train

The Boogie Lights Express is returning to the heritage line on Friday and Saturday evenings from February 13 to March 14.

The experience has received national recognition as a finalist in the Innovation category of the Heritage Railway Association awards.

The Boogie Lights Express combines thousands of coloured LED lights, interactive LED wristbands and an epic party soundtrack to create a truly immersive experience for friends and family.

The boogie Lights Express

Departing from Kidderminster Station, the train is transformed inside and out into a moving kaleidoscope of colour, music and movement that brings the night alive.

Inside one of the carriages

To celebrate the return of the Boogie Lights Express, the SVR has introduced a special Early Bird offer.

The first 100 tickets for each Friday night service are available at a discounted price, but the offer will end on Friday, January 16, or sooner if tickets sell out, with demand already proving strong.

Lewis Maddox, visitor engagement manager at the SVR, said: “After the incredible response to Boogie Lights Express last year, we’re delighted to be bringing it back for 2026. “Being shortlisted for a Heritage Railway Association award is a real testament to the creativity and innovation behind the experience.

“With the Early Bird offer available on Friday night tickets, now is the perfect opportunity for people to book a great-value night out that’s completely different to anything else we run on the railway.”

Hosted by the much-loved ‘Voiceover Man’, known for his work on Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor, the experience features a fully immersive lightshow synchronised to music throughout the train. Guests are encouraged to clap, stamp, cheer and dance along as part of the onboard narrative, with plenty of laughs provided through interactive moments, singalongs and trademark dad jokes.

The soundtrack spans decades and genres, featuring hits from Queen, Michael Jackson, Rihanna and Taylor Swift alongside classic sing-along favourites and dance anthems. Interactive LED wristbands synchronise with the music and lighting to make every passenger part of the show, while neon-coloured lighting outside the train creates striking views of the Severn Valley scenery.

New for 2026, private compartment upgrades are available, as well as picnic boxes.

For more information and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk