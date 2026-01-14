Builth Male Voice Choir’s biggest annual concert of the year will take place on St David’s Day, March 1

The popular concert will be held at the Strand Hall.

The choir will be led by Music Director Adrian Morgan and Accompanist Sirwan Hariri.

They will be performing some well-known and some not so well-known songs, some of which have been specially arranged for the choir by accomplished Cardiff based music arranger Jeffrey Howard.

Everything from Latin Mass to Welsh hymns to recent pop songs and favourite melodies.

The choir is delighted this year to have the fabulous, talented local singer / songwriter Megan Reece on stage alongside the choir.

Megan was a contestant in the BBC’s The Voice and has performed previously with the choir. You might have heard her at local open mic nights as well as on TV.

The concert proceeds will be going to Builth Wells Junior Football Club.

Tickets are £10 and they are available from 01597 851427 and wegottickets.com.