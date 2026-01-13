Powys town's Christmas lights display to be 'significantly different' next year, council warns

Builth Wells has become famous for having what some consider to be the best Christmas lights in Wales.

Volunteers work with the town council all year to check the lights, create new light panels and order new lights to keep the display up-to-date and looking impressive.

But now the town council has warned that due to significant rising costs and difficulties obtaining a licence for lights over the trunk road, future displays will look different.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the current displays over the trunk roads are no longer a viable option.

She said; “Due to significant rising costs, difficulty obtaining licencing for lights over the trunk road, and the required £6,000 cost for checking the catenary wires next year, it is highly unlikely we will be successful in getting a licence.

“The impact will be significant as we are unable to install lights on the trunk road, which will make a noticeable difference to the town's display.

“We are also finding that several businesses no longer want the lights attached to their premises, creating gaps in the display.”

But Mrs Hammond told councillors that she has had permission to put lights down on the Groe for next year’s Christmas event.

Members discussed the issue at length and voted unanimously to look at other ways of having a Christmas lights display.