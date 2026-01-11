Popular Radnorshire shanty band to sing in Presteigne to raise money for Mid Border Arts

The Press Gangers will be at the Assembly Rooms in the town on Friday, January 30 at 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Doors will open at 7pm

Established in 2022 and based in Presteigne, this salty crew of singers and musicians are regular favourites in the pubs and village halls around Radnorshire.

With their varied repertoire of sea shanties, nautical songs, folk and Irish tunes they both entertain and raise money for good causes such as RNLI and Welsh Air Ambulance.

This time, they are coming to Presteigne Assembly Rooms to help raise money for Mid Border Arts. Go along and enjoy a relaxed evening of music and make good use of the MBA Bar.

Entry is free with donations only to Mid Border Arts.