Presteigne winter warmer event will include classical music for the piano and cello

The event featuring David Stevens on piano and Hilary Summers on cello will take place at the Assembly Rooms on Sunday, January 25 at 3.30pm until 5pm. Doors will open at 3pm.

Go along and enjoy live classical music for piano and cello to include works by Beethoven, Vivaldi and Pärt.

Tea and cake will be available.

David Stevens studied music at Manchester University and piano and cello at the Royal Manchester College of Music in the 1960s.

He spent his professional career in London, working first in music publishing and later as a researcher and multi-camera director in the Classical Music and Arts Department of BBC TV.

Since moving to Presteigne in 2010 he has enjoyed the opportunity to rehearse and perform chamber music with friends and neighbours.

Hilary Summers grew up in Birmingham and studied music at UEA, Norwich and Birmingham Conservatoire.

She has played extensively across the region both as an amateur and a freelance professional. Hilary is passionate about chamber music and plays in many different groups including Sounds Interesting String Quartet who provide music professionally at weddings and events. Arriving in Presteigne in 2018 Hilary met David Stevens the following year and they immediately started playing the Beethoven Cello Sonatas. Their repertoire has since expanded to include music from the Baroque to the contemporary.

There are no tickets for this event - donations only to Mid Border Arts