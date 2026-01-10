A fabulous new year of great gardens to visit in 2026 -here's what to look forward to

National Garden Scheme open gardens

Powys has 59 garden openings comprising 33 stand-alone including five new garden openings and 26 in four village openings.

Two of these villages are opening for the first time and two are returning after a gap last year with some new gardens.

After the dark days of winter, spending time in a garden has been proved to significantly improve wellbeing.

Visitors feel more relaxed, happy and excited in the gardens, less stressed, sad, bored and, not surprisingly, the more time visitors spend in winter gardens, the higher their wellbeing.

With 175 gardens set to open from January to March the National Garden Scheme is well placed to offer that wonderful early wellbeing boost.

See findagarden.ngs.org.uk or pre order a handbook ngs.org.uk/product/pre-order-the-garden-visitors-handbook-2026