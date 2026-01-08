BBC star Nick Owen recovering from second cancer scare - Midlands Today presenter reveals he has had surgery for disease in his kidney

He is recovering at his home in Kinver after undergoing an operation before Christmas.

It has been a difficult time for the legend of broadcasting, but he said he was grateful to be on the other side of the battle.

He said: “I am so relieved to have come through the operation after a traumatic time, especially after what my wife Vicki and our family went through when I had prostate cancer.

"It's been tough, but things are picking up now.

"The NHS has been absolutely brilliant, from my GP, who was so thorough in getting me a diagnosis, to all the medics at Russells Hall Hospital.

"I am forever grateful.”

In 2023, Nick was diagnosed with prostate cancer before making a full recovery and returning to presenting BBC Midlands Today later that year.

He spoke openly about his prostate cancer diagnosis on television to encourage men to get tested and support others and, after sharing his story, charities saw a surge in test inquiries and many viewers even got in touch with him thanking him for saving their lives.

The 78-year-old, who attended Shrewsbury School as a youngster, has been broadcasting for more than 50 years.

He was a pioneer of breakfast television, appearing on the very first Good Morning Britain in 1983, before forming one of the nation’s favourite TV partnerships with Anne Diamond on ITV and then for Good Morning with Anne and Nick on BBC One.

He also anchored broadcasts for the Olympics and World Cup over the years and was awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting in 2024.

Kay Wright, Head of the BBC in the Midlands says: “We are so proud of Nick. He is an outstanding broadcaster with a heart of gold.

"His BBC colleagues and his devoted Midlands Today viewers have missed him dearly over recent weeks and we are wishing him all the best in his recovery.

"The red sofa will be here waiting for him when he’s ready.”