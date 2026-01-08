Bringing back the joy of Christmas, Rhayader Players put on their annual pantomime Elfie

Rhayader Players have been staging pantomimes since the early ‘60s and this year is no different.

This year’s panto is a tale about an elf on a magical journey written and directed by Lawry B Thomas.

It sees Elfie played by James Stuart leave the safety of the North Pole leaving Mumma elf who is played by Vicky Burford in charge while he heads on an adventure.

Along the way he meets local gossips Coffi is played by Heather Bound and Bettie by Ally Darnbon before stumbling into the bar humbug publishers where he comes face to face with Mr Grinch who is played by David Wilson.

Along the way Elfie finds a job and meets Candy Cane the beautiful shop assistant played by Stacey Powell.

Elfie then finds his way back to the Grinch family home to meet Mrs Ivy Grinch played by Hazel Evans and son Noel played by Logan Wilson and even attempts to make Mrs Grinch enjoy Christmas before the big day.

Along the way Elfie meets loads more friends and there is even a group of nuns who entertain the audience, played by Julie Carrod Jane Rowe and Jackie Pamment and they are assisted by some of the younger cast members to spread some extended Christmas cheer

With lots of laughs, great characters and costumes it will be a great night out for all the family.

Elfie will be on at Rhayader Leisure Centre on Friday, January 16 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, January 17 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the shows start.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £4 for children and they are available at Hafod Hardware, on the door and online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhayader-players.

The Grinch family including Mrs Ivy Grinch played by Hazel Evans, Mr Grinch played by David Wilson and Noel played by Logan Wilson