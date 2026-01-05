Cantorion (top right) is up against Bradford Accordion Band (top left), Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society (bottom right) and Shepherd Brass Band (bottom right) which has six bands with over 200 players in Yorkshire. At its heart, principal cornet and Deaf musician Sean Chandler who leads ‘I Can Play with Brass Roots’ for d/Deaf children and their families

But they need votes to help them secure a Royal Philharmonic Society Award.

Cantorion Llandrindod Wells is a dedicated community choir based in rural Mid Wales with distinictive and adventurous programming directed by Hilary Cox.

They have been shortlisted for the 2026 RPS Inspiration Award, presented for the remarkable achievements of the UK’s non-professional music-makers.

Public voting for the awards which recognise star musicians, ensembles, and ventures in classical music lifting hearts and minds across the nation, is now open

The awards recognise local heroes who do so much year-round to bring people together through music. Singularly, its winner is chosen by public vote.

Cantorion is up against Bradford Accordion Band, an inclusive, dynamic community band in West Yorkshire directed by Anita Bašić, which performed during this year’s Bradford City of Culture programme, Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society which inspires musicians of all stage and ages in Fife, Scotland, and taking composition projects into secondary schools and HM Prison Glenochil and Sean Chandler and Shepherd Brass Band which has six bands with over 200 players in Yorkshire, from grassroots to competitive playing. At its heart, principal cornet and Deaf musician Sean Chandler who leads ‘I Can Play with Brass Roots’ for d/Deaf children and their families.

RPS Chief Executive James Murphy said ‘Wherever you live in the UK, local people get together to make music, drawing the community to join in, and come and listen.

“Here, in divisive times, we see the very best of our nation, finding strength, joy and optimism in what unites us.

“Thousands of groups like this flourish nationwide and deserve recognition. An expert panel has joined us in selecting four groups especially representative of this spirit, and we invite the public to get involved and pick a winner who particularly inspires them.’

The 2026 RPS Inspiration Award is generously supported by music publisher Stainer & Bell.

The winner will be announced live at the 2026 RPS Awards, which will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London at 7pm on Thursday, March 12.

Voting is now open and closes at 11am on Monday, February 2 2026.

To cast your vote visit https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspiration-award