Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be shown at a Powys film night

It will be screened at the Assembly Rooms on Monday, January 19 at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm.

It is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) and the eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The film stars Tom Cruise in his final portrayal of Ethan Hunt, alongside an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett

Ethan Hunt and the IMF pursue a dangerous AI called The Entity that has infiltrated global intelligence.

With governments and a figure from his past in pursuit, Hunt races to stop it from forever changing the world.

The 2025 film runs for 169 minutes and is rated as 12A

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682633