The town’s second tractor run proved a big hit again as hundreds of cheering people took to the streets to witness it on Saturday, December 21.

The festive event saw 52 participants deck out tractors with lights, tinsel, inflatables and seasonal decorations, creating a magical procession that delighted spectators lining the route from Kington livestock market.

This year an extended route also took in Old Radnor, New Radnor, Walton, Kinnerton, Evenjobb, Presteigne by pass, Titley, KBS roundabout, before the tractors came down Kington bypass and down through the town.

The longer route gave more people a chance to see the festive spectacle and it gave the organisers a chance to raise even more money for charity

The tractor run event was organised by Georgina Synnock-Morgan, Rae Morgan and Kington Chamber of Trade, to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice to help them deliver the amazing care that they give to all their patients and families

In a social media post, Georgina said: “All buckets in and it has been properly counted with the Kington post office our total is …£3007.74.

“Omg how amazing is this over £800 more than last year.

“I can’t thank you all enough. Each person who took part in the run and each person who put something in our buckets and who bought raffle tickets and all volunteers who helped we all did this , look what we have all done absolutely amazing.”

Georgina thanked McCartney’s for the use of their yard and Mark Jones and Marcus Morgan for the lights, the small breeds farm for the toilet, Border Bean cafe for the mince pies, the Red Lion at Pembridge for the bar and M&S pizzas for their pizzas and the volunteers with the donations buckets.