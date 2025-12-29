Start 2026 by ‘Being Alive to the Living World’ – learn more at a Presteigne event

Olivia Preye and Gareth Howell-Jones will be at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, January 11 at 3.30pm, with doors open from 3pm.

Mid Border Arts has brought together two artists whose varied practices seek to deepen our relationship with the living world: Olivia through music, improvisation and voice yoga, and Gareth through reason, words and walking.

How might their philosophies and practices meet and combine?

Olivia Preye is a singer, composer and founder of Voice Yoga UK.

She has spent years of her life living in India and is fascinated by Indian philosophy and the part music plays in spiritual life.

Olivia believes that the key to healing and living a full, undefended life lies in connection to the unique awareness experienced when we sing with our authentic voices.

She spends her time helping people do just that whether via her Voice Yoga practice or through the many choirs she runs.

is the author of two books - Your Lowly Hedgehog Knows and Do Not Call the Tortoise - advocating a fresh nature-based perspective.

He also designs gardens and sometimes runs a bookshop.