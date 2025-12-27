This includes £59,000 raised by gardens opening in Powys.

The National Garden Scheme can’t do this without the wonderful garden owners, cake bakers, visitor support and volunteers, thank you.

These donations help thousands of people living with cancer, Parkinson’s, poor mental health, or the pressures of unpaid caring, by supporting the nurses, health professionals and case workers who care for them.

Donations also reached hundreds of gardens and health projects.

In 2025, 114 new gardens received Community Garden Grants, funded by The Julia Rausing Trust, and five new nurse-led projects were funded through our NGS Elsie Wagg (Innovation) Scholarships – bringing vital support to many communities, often in areas of deprivation.

Also, the scheme continues to fund training and the welfare of gardeners, whose skills underpin horticulture throughout the country.

National Garden Scheme Chief Executive Dr Richard Claxton said: “It’s nearly 100 years since our charity was formed to support district nursing, and our commitment to nursing care remains central. “Long-term partnerships with Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Parkinson’s UK, the Queen’s Institute of Community Nursing, Hospice UK and Carers Trust are the bedrock of our donation programme.

“With the lion’s share of this year’s donation; £2,725,000 going to these much-loved nursing and healthcare charities. As the NHS and Social Care sectors struggle to deal with the scale of need, the sustained funding from the National Garden Scheme allows these charities to continue the provision of critical community nursing services, end of life care, and respite for families and carers across the UK.”

Read the Impact Report for 2025 at ngs.org.uk/record-donations-show-the-power-of-gardens-and-garden-visits-for-good-causes