The film The Roses will be shown at a Kington venue early in the new year

It is a modern reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

A picture-perfect couple's marriage spirals into a fierce, darkly comedic battle for their dream house after his career tanks and hers soars, igniting a tinderbox of hidden resentments and competition.

The Roses is a 2025 film directed by Jay Roach from a screenplay by Tony McNamara.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a successful couple whose seemingly picture-perfect marriage begins falling apart.

Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon appear in supporting roles.

The Roses classified as a 15 comedy and drama film will be screened at The Old Picture House Ltd in Kington on Saturday, January 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590