10 spectacular pictures from Kington’s illuminated tractor run

The town’s second illuminated and decorated tractor run was a huge hit.

Crowds of cheering people packed the streets to witness the spectacular tractor run on Saturday, as 52 tractors and other vehicles took part toured local villages and towns.

The organisers were overwhelmed by the numbers who took part, the fantastic decorations and lights and the crowds who turned out to watch.

The tractors were decorated with lights of all colours, Santas, snowmen, reindeer, penguins, light antlers and even a rubber duck.

The youngest ‘driver’ was one year-old Albie George on his tiny tractor. The determined tot from Kington also drove his own tractor to the church for his own christening earlier this year.

The tractor run event was organised by Georgina Synnock-Morgan, Rae Morgan and Kington Chamber of Trade, to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice to help them deliver the amazing care that they give to all their patients and families

This year there was an expended tour visiting Old Radnor, New Radnor, Walton, Kinnerton, Evenjobb, Presteigne by pass, Titley, KBS roundabout and then down Kington bypass and down through the town.

The longer route gave more people a chance to see the festive spectacle and it gave the organisers a chance to raise even more money for St Michael’s Hospice.

The tractors will meet at Kington Cattle Market at 4.30pm and returned there after the run and where there was a bar and M & S Pizzas providing refreshments.

Georgina said: “A massive thank you to each and every one of you for coming along and supporting us.

“I’m so sorry we were running late, blame a Tesco delivery driver. And another big thank you to everyone that came out and waited for us and waved your glow sticks and also donated you were all amazing.

“A big thankyou McCartney’s for the use of their yard and to Mark Jones and Marcus Morgan for the lights.

“The small breeds farm for the very essential toilet and the Border Bean cafe for the amazing mince pies, the Red Lion at Pembridge for the again very essential bar and M&S pizzas for another year of amazing pizzas.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers with the donation buckets who all gave up their time to help and that means a lot and they did a fantastic job as well.

“I haven’t had all buckets In yet but we are already over £2,000.”

“We had 52 entries this year which given that we are a small community is amazing and again I thank each and every one of you.”

A rubber duck on one of the large tractors decked out in silver lights at Kington tractor run. Image by Andy Compton

Organisers Georgina Synnock-Morigan and Rae Morgan in their illuminated tractor leaving the Cattle Market. Image by Andy Compton

A very festive tractor with Santa’s on the front and back leaves the Cattle Market on the extended tractor run tour. Image by Andy Compton

The tractors coming back into Kington High Street to cheers from hundreds of spectators. Image by Andy Compton

The 52 tractors making their way through Kington’s High Street with the crowds watching and taking pictures. Image by Andy Compton

The main organisers, Georgina Synnock-Morgan and Rae Morgan at the start of the tractor run. Image by Andy Compton

Maria and Rhys Watts of Three Cocks with their tractor at the start of the event. Image by Andy Compton

Philip and Carol Watts of Burlingjobb, who were first timers at the event. All of their family helped them to decorate their tractor. Image by Andy Compton