An eccentric lottery winner, who lives alone on a remote island, dreams of getting his favourite musicians back together.

His fantasy turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island.

Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is a 2025 British comedy-drama film directed by James Griffiths, produced by Rupert Majendie, and written by Tim Key and Tom Basden.

It is based on their 2007 short film The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island.

Basden and Carey Mulligan star as a folk duo who reunite to perform for a wealthy fan (Tim Key) on a remote Welsh island.

The comedy, drama film is classified as 12A and it will be screened to Brilley Village Hall on Thursday, January 1 2026 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or via www.pay-brilley.co.uk