Mid Wales youngster scoops multiple prizes in young photography competition

Winners were announced at a ceremony at the Tower of London held on Thursday 18 December - with Jamie Smart, 10, from Llandrindod Wells, winning prizes across multiple categories.

Jamie’s space-like picture of a Greater Water Boatman at The National Botanical Gardens of Wales in Carmarthenshire, taken using a macros set-up and speed flash won the Small World category - having only started experimenting with macro photography last year.

Jamie was the inaugural winner of the brand-new Documenting Animals category with her trio of images of the grey-headed flying fox, an Australian mega-bat, capturing them being rehabilitated as well as in the wild

Runner up Under 12 - Motherly love - Jamie Smart

Runner up Pet Portraits - Pip - Jamie Smart

Runner up A better world for animals - Crochet comfort - Jamie Smart

Judge Ellie Rothnie said: “Jamie really is such an incredible talent, and it’s even more remarkable given just how young she is - many adults can only dream of capturing images like hers.

“From the age of eight her photos have been fantastic and they only get better every year - I think she has a very promising wildlife career ahead of her.”

Another of Jamie’s images was also commended by judges in the Small World category; she was a runner up and commended in both the Pet Portraits and A Better World for Animals categories; and three of her images featured in the Under 12s category, with one being the runner up and two commended.

All entries are judged entirely anonymously, and separately from one another, which makes Jamie’s multiple successes this year even more staggering.

Jamie, who has her own website Eagle Eyed Girl where she posts David Attenborough-style wildlife videos and stunning photography, said: “I’ve always loved nature and got into photography a few years ago as it’s my dad’s hobby - but now he’s picking up tips from me!

“Being able to freeze a moment in time and analyse it again later is an amazing feeling.

“I love all wildlife so it’s hard to pick a favourite, but at the moment I love taking pictures of bugs and reptiles.

“I started experimenting with macro photography about a year ago, and I started out with my own home-made kit - an A4 card with some brown tape, taped to the flash attached to the camera.

“I started off with bugs in the garden but I was lucky enough to go on a trip to the rainforest with a macro photography expert too. Macro photography can be difficult as you can spend ages waiting - bugs have a mind of their own and can be fast - but it’s worth it.

“I just love getting out there and getting immersed in nature, and seeing animals in their natural environments with their natural behaviours - whether it’s somewhere exotic or the birds squabbling over the feeders in the garden. I love seeing their different personalities.

“I love looking back at my pictures and remembering how it all unfolded - every image has a story. I love being in the moment, but it’s also nice to look back and see details that you couldn’t see with the naked eye.

“It’s hard to pick a favourite picture as they all mean something different to me and they all have something special about them - but the images I entered for Documenting Animals are very special to me, we got to go to Australia Zoo and meet Robert Irwin, which was the experience of a lifetime. Getting such fantastic pictures of bats was the cherry on top.”

It’s not the first year Jamie has been recognised in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards - back in 2023, at just eight years old, Jamie became the youngest ever winner of the charity’s photography awards, which has been running for over 30 years.

Jamie added: “I really love the Young Photographer Awards, and coming to the ceremony every year has become a bit of a tradition for us - we’ve made some really lovely friends in the wildlife photography community through this competition too so it’s very special to me.”

Last year’s overall winner, Anwen Whitehead, 16, from Aberystwyth, was also commended in the Pet Portraits category for her shot of her rescue cat Emlyn looking like he’s giving jazz hands mid-air, titled ‘Reach for the sky’.

Every year, the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invites young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device. This supports the RSPCA’s mission of inspiring everyone to create a better world for every animal.

This year’s awards were judged anonymously by a panel of photography experts, including professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie; former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; wildlife photographer, tour leader and owner of Natures Images, Danny Green; and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Brett Harkness.

RSPCA Photographer and Judge Andrew Forsyth said: “This year’s entries have been of an incredibly high standard that made it very difficult for us as judges.

“It’s been lovely to see so many creative photos of both pets and wildlife and see how the youngsters have interpreted each category in what has been an incredibly strong competition.

“This competition is a great way to encourage young people to go out and connect with animals, and the fantastic images we’ve seen this year have been very inspiring. There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners gallery, with real talent shining through.”

Presenter and broadcaster Radzi Chinyanganya, a former Blue Peter presenter, hosted this year’s awards.

He said: “Young people are the future and that's why I know the future is in safe hands - because I'm constantly blown away at the talent and the ability and the creativity of many young people around the country. This is epitomised by the entries in these incredible awards.

“Thousands of people have entered, so to even make the shortlist is testament to their skill, dedication and patience. It's been a special day with special people.”

Jo Rowland, RSPCA CEO, added: “Taking pictures of animals helps us sit up and take notice of how they live and their unique personalities - as well as being able to spot things we might not have seen with the naked eye. It can make us appreciate the challenges that wildlife face or see our pets in a whole new light - and sharing those beautiful images can help others to appreciate animals more, too.

“The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is a fantastic event celebrating exceptional young talent and the amazing and wonderfully diverse animal kingdom each year. It really embodies what we are about as a charity - encouraging people to connect with animals and inspiring everyone to create a better world for every animal.”

Sponsors of the competition are Natures Images (wildlife photography holidays), Camtraptions (camera traps for wildlife photography) and multichannel communications provider MBA Group.

Winners in each category were awarded trophies and a selection of prizes at the Tower of London ceremony and as the overall winner, Thomas Durrant received a weekend photography break with Natures Images. This fabulous prize - the Deer Rut Special - includes two nights' accommodation for the winner and a parent/guardian.

